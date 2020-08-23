FHP: Driver injured in shooting on I-4 in Tampa

Troopers say six bullets penetrated his car from the trunk to his door.

TAMPA, Fla — Troopers are searching for three men accused of shooting several rounds and injuring a driver on Interstate 4 in Tampa.

The shooting took place Saturday afternoon on the westbound side of I-4 at the exit ramp to Hillsborough Avenue, according to a news release.

Troopers said just before 2:30 p.m., a black Hyundai sedan with three men inside drove up to the left side of a Toyota sedan and began firing. The 35-year-old driver in the Toyota heard the gunshots as six bullets penetrated his car from the trunk to his door.

Bullet fragments hit his left side and chest area, sending him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the shooting, FHP said the suspects continued traveling westbound on I-4.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers.

