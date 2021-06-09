FHP searches for 2nd driver in hit-and-run crash where man was ejected

Anyone with information should contact FHP at 813-558-1800 or *347.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 46-year-old Zephyrhills man critically injured.

The man was driving a blue 2003 Infiniti on westbound SR-400 (I-4) near exit 19 (Thonotosassa Road) when it collided with another car, described as either a white SUV or pickup truck.

FHP says both cars were pushed to the outside shoulder, where the Infiniti flipped and the driver was ejected. The other car drove off.

Troopers are trying to track down that second car, which is believed to have damage to its left side and probably has blue paint from the Infiniti.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800 or *347.