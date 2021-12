The left and middle lanes of I-275 at Howard have been blocked for troopers to investigate.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on scene investigating a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 275 early Monday morning.

The accident reportedly happened around 12:15 a.m.

As they investigate, the left and middle lanes of I-275 at Howard have been blocked.

No other information has been revealed as of now.