Hillsborough County

FHP investigating deadly crash in Lutz

All lanes of U.S. 41 before County Line Road are shut down.
LUTZ, Fla. — On Tuesday morning troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating a deadly crash in Lutz.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 41 before County Line Road, according to investigators.

 FHP says only one car was involved and at least one person was killed in the wreck.

All northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 41 are shut down while the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

