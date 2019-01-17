TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving a vehicle and an adult bicyclist.

It is not yet known the extent of the injuries for those involved in the crash.

The crash happened Thursday morning at North Nebraska Avenue and 127th Avenue. Drivers in the area should expect delays and avoid the area, FHP said.

The FHP is expected to release more information on Thursday.

Traffic Map: Click or tap here

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.