FHP: Driver arrested for DUI after passenger falls out of car onto roadway, hit by oncoming traffic

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old man is dead after falling out of a moving car and getting hit by other drivers early Saturday morning, a Florida Highway Patrol news release reports.

Troopers say Toshia Caldwell, 38, was driving southbound at "highway speed" in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra with the man in the passenger seat.

For unknown reasons, the man exited the car and fell out into the roadway, FHP explains. He was hit by an undetermined number of other oncoming cars.

None of the cars stopped after hitting him, the release reports.

The man died at the scene of the crash.

Caldwell was arrested by troopers for DUI and was delivered to the Hillsborough County Jail.