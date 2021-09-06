FHP: Motorcyclist killed after crashing into fallen bumper

The 63-year-old Riverview man died at the hospital.

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a back bumper that had fallen off the car in front of him on an Interstate 75 access road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, on the road near the Selmon Expressway.

Troopers say the motorcyclist, a 63-year-old Riverview man, was heading southbound behind a car driven by a 52-year-old Riverview woman. For some reason, according to authorities, the woman's rear bumper fell off.

The motorcyclist crashed into it, overturned and hit a guardrail.