FHP searching for driver accused of taking off after sideswiping Road Ranger

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver they say sideswiped a Road Ranger truck before taking off.
Troopers say the Road Ranger was driving north on SR-93 along the outside shoulder when it stopped to assist a disabled car.
A 2014 Mazda 6 was also driving north on SR-93 in the outside lane when troopers say it partially traveled into the shoulder and sideswiped the Road Ranger's truck. The Mazda then continued down a grass embankment and collided with a concrete barrier, according to a press release.
After the crash, the driver of the Mazda is reported to have gotten out of their car and into a gray Nissan Versa before taking off from the scene.
Troopers described the driver as a white or Hispanic woman with blonde hair.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the FHP at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.
