PLANT CITY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a crash on State Road 60 West.

The crash happened around 1:55 a.m. Monday on SR 60 West near Smith Ryals Road. The intersection is closed.

The FHP reports there are injuries in the crash, but they are considered non-life-threatening.

FHP car was rear-ended by another vehicle westbound on SR 60 west of Smith Ryals Road, south of Plant City. No life-threatening injuries. SR 60 closed, but closed anyway for the next week due to railroad track construction.



