TAMPA, Fla. — A deadly crash has the northbound lanes of I-75 shut down near New Tampa.
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said a semi went off the road near mile marker 272. It burst into flames. There are multiple other cars involved.
One person is confirmed dead, according to Pasco Fire Rescue. First responders said at least four others were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with10News for updates.
RELATED: Semi-Safe: Other drivers often pay the price in deadly large truck crashes
RELATED: Deadly, almost daily crashes make I-75 one of the most dangerous in Florida
