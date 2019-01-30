TAMPA, Fla. — A fire at a strip mall on Hillsborough Avenue is affecting several businesses, Tampa Fire Rescue says.

Firefighters were sent before 10 p.m. Tuesday to the complex located near Hillsborough and Lincoln avenues. Some of the businesses include an adult nightclub, bakery and a clothing shop.

Crews are working through the building to find the source of the fire.

"It's a very challenging building," Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny said. "There are a lot of different spaces in there.

"They've got a lot (of the fire) knocked down."

There are no reported injuries. Damage was reported to the building's roof.

The eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue were closed while the firefighters' efforts continued.

