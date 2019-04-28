TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at an adult club.
It broke out sometime around 11 a.m. Sunday at the Scores Gentlemen's Club & Prime Steakhouse.
Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny said the fire is under control.
North Dale Mabry Highway was closed at West Columbus Drive and a few blocks south while crews worked to extinguish the fire and figure out what happened.
No injuries are reported.
What other people are reading right now:
- YouTuber's livestream captures video of semi-truck moments before fiery I-70 crash
- CBD: Pet owners are swearing by it, but some veterinarians aren’t totally sold
- Be your own vaccine investigator with this interactive map
- Carjacking turns deadly in Pasco County, law enforcement says
- 3-year-old drowns after kayak capsizes
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.