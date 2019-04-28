TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at an adult club.

It broke out sometime around 11 a.m. Sunday at the Scores Gentlemen's Club & Prime Steakhouse.

Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny said the fire is under control.

North Dale Mabry Highway was closed at West Columbus Drive and a few blocks south while crews worked to extinguish the fire and figure out what happened.

No injuries are reported.

