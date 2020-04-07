Fire damages Hillsborough County shopping plaza's roof, gym equipment

Everyone evacuated before firefighters arrived, fire rescue said.

KEYSTONE, Fla. — Firefighters worked for about a half-hour to put out a fire at a strip mall in Hillsborough County.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the shopping center, located in the area of Van Dyke Road and Gunn Highway.

The main businesses that took the brunt of the damage were the Anytime Fitness gym and the Three Brothers New York Pizza restaurant, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

It appears the building is new from the outside, firefighters said, but it is an older structure with a flat roof. There were fears of a roof collapse, so crews did not go up to the top with ladders.

Fire rescue said the building does not appear to be a total loss, however, the gym and restaurant owners will have to salvage any items and replace equipment before operating again because of fire and water damage.

No one was reported hurt.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

