TAMPA, Fla — The airport usually is a quieter place in the middle of the night, though there's about to be some pretty big booms.

Tampa International Airport's old red side rental car garage is set to come down around 2 a.m. Tuesday as part of a months-long project to remove the structure. The implosion is the last part of the process, the airport said.

The entire airport is scheduled to be closed to everyone -- guests, tenants and employees -- from 1-2:30 a.m. and any inbound traffic to the airport will not be permitted.

Once the project is complete, airport leaders say there will be more room for express curbsides meant for passengers with no checked bags. There also will be a new way to get to Airside D, a 16-gate structure under consideration as part of the airport's master plan.

