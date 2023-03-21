x
Hillsborough County

Fire closes portion of Nebraska Avenue in Tampa

The fire has been put out, but the road is still closed.
Credit: Tampa Fire Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. — A portion of Nebraska Avenue is closed in Tampa after flames engulfed a vacated building Tuesday morning.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire off of N Nebraska Avenue at around 7:55 a.m. Crews on scene reportedly found an abandoned building with heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes, the fire department explains.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

A photo shared on the agency's Twitter showed power lines above the building on fire as well.

All lanes of traffic are shut down on N Nebraska Avenue between Sligh Avenue and Broad Street.

