HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Fire investigators in Hillsborough County believe a house fire was started because a pot was left on the stove Saturday night, according to a news release.

Firefighters were called to the area of Villareal De Avila around 10:30 p.m. after the owner called 911 to report his house was full of smoke, the news release explained.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire Saturday night on Villareal De Avila in Tampa. HCFR’s... Posted by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Florida on Saturday, July 16, 2022

No one was home at the time of the fire.