Fire rescue: Flames erupt in house with safe full of guns, ammunition

Everyone inside was able to safely evacuate the house after being woken up by smoke alarms going off.

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters with Tampa Fire Rescue worked to put out a house fire Sunday morning in Tampa Palms.

Crews responded to a fire off of Londonderry Drive at 6:30 a.m. Once on scene, Engine 20 found a single-story home with smoke and flames through the roof, the fire department reports.

Firefighters were able to make a defensive attack on that fire because of reports of guns and ammunition secured in a safe inside. The fire was under control within an hour.

No one was inside the house during the fire. Everyone was able to safely evacuate after being woken up by smoke alarms going off. No injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.