RUSKIN, Fla. — A business has caught fire in Ruskin.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the two-alarm fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at or near a furniture store at 109 South U.S. Hwy 41.

10News reporter Liz Burch says one person was hurt, and U.S. 41 has been shut down in both directions.

Firefighters say the flames aren't spreading at this time, but that could change. The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.

10News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.

