Firefighters battling flames at 2-story building in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters responded Tuesday evening to a major fire at a building in Tampa.
Flames tore through the roof at the two-story structure on East Lake Avenue near the intersection with Potter Street.
In a tweet, Tampa Fire Rescue described the burning structure as a commercial business and/or apartment building.
Firefighters could be seen raising a ladder from the sidewalk outside.
It was not immediately clear how the fire started or whether anybody was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.