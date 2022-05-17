Firefighters battling flames at 2-story building in Tampa

Thick, dark smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters responded Tuesday evening to a major fire at a building in Tampa.

Flames tore through the roof at the two-story structure on East Lake Avenue near the intersection with Potter Street.

In a tweet, Tampa Fire Rescue described the burning structure as a commercial business and/or apartment building.

Firefighters could be seen raising a ladder from the sidewalk outside.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started or whether anybody was hurt.