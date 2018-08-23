LUTZ, Fla. – A golden retriever named Cookie is recovering after firefighters rescued him from a house fire overnight.
When firefighters arrived at the home in Indian Mound Village, there was smoke visible, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
Crews worked to put out the fire and rescued Cookie who was trapped inside.
Cookie received oxygen and is now happy and fine with his owners, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue posted on their Twitter page.
No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire, firefighters said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.