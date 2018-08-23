LUTZ, Fla. – A golden retriever named Cookie is recovering after firefighters rescued him from a house fire overnight.

When firefighters arrived at the home in Indian Mound Village, there was smoke visible, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Crews worked to put out the fire and rescued Cookie who was trapped inside.

Cookie received oxygen and is now happy and fine with his owners, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue posted on their Twitter page.

No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Our crews worked quickly to put out this smokey residential fire in Lutz tonight. No injuries, but the Cookie the dog was trapped inside with the smoke. Firefighters went in and rescued Cookie, gave him some oxygen with the pet mask, and he's now happy and fine with his owners. pic.twitter.com/E1xVr0MlmD — Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) August 23, 2018

