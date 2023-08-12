Hillsborough deputies, firefighters rescue injured mountain biker

Firefighters used a helicopter from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to help with the rescue.

LITHIA, Fla. — A man who hurt his leg while mountain biking Saturday afternoon in Lithia is now safe after he was rescued by Hillsborough County deputies and firefighters.

At 2:13 p.m., officials received a 911 call from a person who said a man fell while mountain biking at the Alafia River State Park and hurt his leg, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release.

When rescue crews arrived, they helped the man and determined the trail where he hurt his leg was "too treacherous" to traverse with him.

That's when firefighters decided to use a helicopter from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to help with the rescue.

In a video provided by HCFR, the man was put on a flat platform and covered up as rescue crews prepared him to be lifted up.

A SWAT medic with HCFR stayed with the man as he was lifted to safety, the news release mentioned.

The man was then flown to a nearby landing zone and taken to an air medical transport. From there, he was flown to a local hospital.