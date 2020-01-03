TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire in an industrial area of Tampa.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said it was a one-alarm fire on Eagle Trail Drive and there were no evacuations Sunday afternoon.
Crews are using a Bambi Bucket, a helicopter that picks up water from surrounding areas and releases it over the flames, to help take down the brush fire.
