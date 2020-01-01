TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman is celebrating the birth of her second child who just also happens to be the first child born in 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Yesenia Lugo gave birth to a little boy, Thiego, at 12:14 a.m.
Thiego weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and is 18.5 inches long. He'll get to meet his 6-year-old sibling soon.
Welcome to the world Thiego!
