Fire likely caused by July 4 fireworks destroys Fishhawk home, fire officials say

The homeowner told firefighters he disposed of used fireworks he believed were out in a cardboard box in the garage.

LITHIA, Fla. — A home in Hillsborough County was destroyed on Independence Day in a fire likely caused by fireworks, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

Fire officials report the homeowner called 911 around 9:47 p.m. to say a garage fire was spreading through his home on Soratrace Street in Fishhawk.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they said they found heavy smoke and flames jutting through the roof of the garage and central part of the house. Fire crews said they began a "defensive attack" in order to keep the blaze in check while protecting nearby homes.

Firefighters said they were unable to get aerial access to the home "due to overhead obstructions," and it was difficult for them to reach the back of the house, which made it harder for the blaze to be put out.

The department said firefighters believe the fire was likely caused by fireworks. The homeowner discarded used fireworks he believed were out in a cardboard box in his garage, but didn't fully extinguish them with water, fire crews said.

Investigators said they believe the heat of the fireworks started the fire in the box, which then rapidly spread throughout the garage and the home.

Fire crews said the homeowner told them he was able to rescue two of his three dogs, but the third hadn't been located.