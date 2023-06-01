Flag ceremony honors hundreds of local heroes across Tampa Bay

The Rotary Club of Tampa honored 300 community heroes, including people and organizations whose acts of love, bravery and selflessness continue to leave their mark.

TAMPA, Fla. — On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol, hundreds of people and organizations in the Tampa Bay community were being honored as heroes.

It was part of a moving flag ceremony, which had been postponed by Hurricane Ian, taking place at Veterans Memorial Park in Tampa.

The Rotary Club of Tampa honored 300 community heroes, including people and organizations whose acts of love, bravery and selflessness continue to leave their mark on the Tampa Bay region.

They included people like Tampa Police Master Sergeant Jesse Madsen, who was killed in 2021 after intentionally steering his police cruiser into the path of an oncoming wrong-way driver to save others.

“People he never met, people he never knew, and he gave his life,” said Tampa Councilman Luis Viera. “That to me, and to all of us here, is a Tampa hero. And that’s what we honor.”

Each of the heroes’ names was paired with 300 American flags lining Veterans Memorial Park.

They include military and first responders. But also, people like Peter J. Mulry, whose foundation has created a series of books teaching children important life skills.

“It’s just basic things,” said Mulry. “You know, like what do we need in our life? Honesty. Friendship. Accountability. Responsibility. Correct choices.”

Each of the flags dedicated to a local hero comes with a $100 donation to the Rotary Club. The money, they say, will be distributed to dozens of local groups and organizations in the community.

The flags will be on display through 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The ceremony was originally slated to take place on Veterans Day, this past Nov. 11 but Hurricane Ian forced them to postpone the event to Jan. 6.

Organizers say the new date was purely coincidental but recognized its gravity.

“Yes, it is significant. It’s just an important day to remember that we are first and foremost Americans,” Jonathan Moore, with the Rotary Club of Tampa, said. “What side of the aisle you sit on is not important today. Not important at this event. And not important when we recognize those heroes who fought for the privilege for us to choose which side of the aisle that we would like to sit on.”

And that was a message shared throughout the ceremony.

Even more than honoring those who‘ve displayed heroism – the message is that the potential to be a hero is within all of us.