Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen Tampa officer

The funeral for Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen is set for Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday to honor the memory and service of fallen Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen.

According to the governor's memorandum, flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset at the state Capitol, Tampa City Hall, Hillsborough County Courthouse and Pasco County Courthouse.

Madsen was killed Tuesday, March 9, in a crash that police say was caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 275. Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan called the 45-year-old "a true American hero" for moving his patrol car into the path of the driver to save others' lives.

The fallen officer served the community at the Tampa Police Department for more than 16 years and defended the country, with time spent with the Army Reserve and Marines Corps.

Madsen received seven life-saving awards at the department and had been awarded several medals and honors for his military service, the governor noted.

"Officer Madsen will be remembered as a highly decorated hero who sacrificed his life for the safety of others," DeSantis said in a statement.

Friends, family and the Tampa Bay community will be able to say goodbye to Madsen on Tuesday, March 16, at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz.