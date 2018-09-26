TAMPA, Fla. -- The Florida Aquarium and Coppertail Brewing hope their new sour beer will help save endangered sea turtles.

The Sea Turtle Sour is a sour wheat beer brewed with key limes grown at the aquarium. The limited release brew is available at Coppertail Brewing in Tampa starting Friday while supplies last.

The aquarium said $1 from every pint sold will help fund its programs that rescue, rehabilitate and return-to-ocean critically endangered sea turtles in Florida and around the country.

This sour brew is the second of three planned beers to be released this year, the aquarium said. The first brew, Coral Haze, was a hazy pale ale brewed with calypso hops and hops grown at the aquarium.

Sea Turtle Sour has a launch party from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Coppertail Brewing. The event will also have animal encounters, custom-made beer glasses for sale and food and drinks.

