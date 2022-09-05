Gov. DeSantis signs bill into law to designate roadways in honor of Florida figures

A portion of the Courtney Campbell Causeway will be designated as "Virginia Creighton Bridge" for her impact on the roadway development.

TAMPA, Fla — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill into law that will dedicate many roadways to honor those who have impacted their communities in Florida.

The areas to be designated through SB 160 include bridges, intersections, state roadways and interstates, one of which is in Hillsborough County.

The Courtney Campbell Causeway over Old Tampa Bay in Hillsborough County will be designated as "Virginia Creighton Bridge" in honor of the woman who led a team that studied water quality and hydrodynamics of the bay waters surrounding the causeway.

The project focused on creating "a unique solution to restore water quality and habitat in Tampa Bay," according to the Center for Environmental Excellence.

"The Old Tampa Bay Water Quality Improvement Project cost approximately $12 million but has provided a $50 million net benefit due to the significant reduction of stormwater management for the Howard Frankland Bridge project," it added.

The studies conducted for the causeway project helped Florida manatees and seagrass growth while also helping FDOT meet its stormwater management goals.

The project, led by Creighton, received an award for the Best Project in Florida from FDOT in 2018 and the 2019 Environmental Excellence Award from the Federal Highway Administration among other awards.

In addition to this area that will honor Creighton, a portion of U.S. 27 between the Polk County line and the Glades County line will be designated as "Deputy Sheriff William Jackson Gentry, Jr., Highway." Gentry was shot and killed in the line of duty when responding to an animal abuse call at a home in Lake Placid, Florida in 2018. He was 40 years old.