Hillsborough County deputy helps deliver baby in 7-Eleven parking lot

The husband called 911 indicating his wife was in labor, and he didn't think they would make it to the hospital.

VALRICO, Fla. — Talk about quick-thinking: A Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy successfully delivered a baby early Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a man who was in the 7-Eleven parking lot at Highway 60 and Dover Road.

The caller told dispatch that his wife was in labor and he didn't think they would make it to the hospital in time, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies were able to arrive within minutes of the call. Upon arriving at the convenience store, they found a mother in distress who was moments away from delivering a baby. Deputy Jordan Ream immediately jumped in to help deliver the baby boy.

In bodycam footage from the scene, you can hear Ream coaching the mother through labor, telling her, "just breathe, you're doing all right, keep pushing," multiple times, including asking if she was OK and to talk back to the deputy to let him know she was stable.

Right after delivery, the husband of the woman who just gave birth walked over to Ream to thank him.

"Thank you man, I appreciate it," he said. "I was about to lose my mind."

The husband continued to say he had never been through anything like this before in his life and Ream also concurred, saying it was his first time, too.

Mom and the baby were transported to the hospital shortly after and are doing great, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said while a car is not the ideal place to deliver a baby, the family was in good hands with Deputy Ream.

"Without hesitation, Deputy Ream jumped into action to assist this mother in labor," Chronister said in a statemetn. "While a car is hardly a place anyone would want to give birth in, Deputy Ream repeatedly reassured the new mom that she was in good hands.