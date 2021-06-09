Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash

The woman was walking in the bicycle lane when she was hit, troopers said.

EAST LAKE-ORIENT PARK, Fla. — Investigators are asking the public to help identify the driver who crashed into a person and drove off.

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old woman from Casa Grande, Arizona, died at the scene of the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, on southbound 56th Street near Harney Road.

Troopers say the woman was walking in the bicycle lane when a car came up from behind and hit her.