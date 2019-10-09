ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Without ever taking a vote on the issue, both chambers of the Florida legislature now formally oppose the All For Transportation sales tax passed by Hillsborough County voters last November.

Last week, general counsel for the state House filed a brief urging the state Supreme Court to strike down the sales tax in its entirety based on the argument that the ballot language was “deceptive” and that it unlawfully takes power out of lawmakers and county commissioners’ hands in the administration of the tax funds.

“This is just another example of Tallahassee thinking it knows better than the voters they are sent there to represent,” All For Transportation Chair Tyler Hudson said in a statement emailed to 10News. “Elected leaders at every level of government should respect our overwhelming call for change to improve the transportation crisis in Hillsborough County and support the investment voters are making to resolve the crippling backlog of road projects and safety improvements we face. At the end of the day, this deliberate effort to silence the voters only further erodes the public’s confidence in their elected leaders.”

The one percent tax, approved by 57 percent of voters last November, is intended to pay for transit, bike, pedestrian and road projects. At the time the tax was estimated to generate about $280 million a year.

