WESTCHASE, Fla — Deputies say they arrested a Tampa man after he was involved in a "violent" road rage attack over the weekend.

Leonardo Fernandez, 56, got out of his car near the intersection of West Linebaugh Avenue and Sheldon Road and threw a pair of nunchucks at another person's car, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, the nunchucks shattered the driver's rear window while they were parked at a traffic light.

Fernandez told deputies he was cut off by the white van while he was driving.

The other person involved told deputies he had pulled up to Fernandez's car and gestured to him to put down his phone since he thought he was texting and driving.

He said Fernandez got mad and started driving "recklessly" before he got out of his car with the nunchucks, according to deputies.

He was arrested and charged with throwing a deadly missile into an occupied car, criminal mischief and violation of probation.

