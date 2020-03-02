TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the kind of thing police urge everyone to watch out for.

Detectives say a 21-year-old woman flew from Nebraska to Florida believing a man was going to make her a model, but her trip took a terrifying turn.

According to an arrest report, 38-year-old Stacy Charles Glover picked her up from the airport on Jan. 25, brought her to a hotel – and handed her a set of instructions for dealing with "clients."

The report states Glover expected her to have sex for money, and he told her she needed to bring in $1,000 per week.

Detectives say he gave her a “stage name,” created a website offering “companionship” and took her to meet men at three different hotels across Tampa Bay.

But the woman didn’t do as she was told.

Instead, detectives say, she lied to Glover and paid him out of her own pocket from money she brought for the trip.

Then, she alerted the police.

Glover is charged with coercion for commercial sex act by human trafficking.

