Man killed outside Hillsborough County gentlemen's club

Few details have been released about this shooting.

WEST PARK, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting outside a gentleman's club in Hillsborough County, deputies said.

Deputies said they were called after 3:40 a.m. to the Playhouse Gentlemen's Club after reports of shots fired in the parking lot.

When they arrived, deputies found a 33-year-old man who'd been shot. He was rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital where he died. His name has not been released at this time.

The sheriff's office didn't release any more details regarding this investigation at this time.