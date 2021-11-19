HCSO: Former Florida probation officer arrested for sexually abusing 2 people

Authorities are asking any other person who may have been abused by Greenridge to reach out to the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A former probation officer with the Florida Department of Corrections is behind bars after law enforcement says he abused his power to sexually abuse two people under his watch.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says, between June and October 2021, Jeremy Greenridge, 26, had sexually abused two offenders and solicited a third one for oral sex.

Detectives say all three people believed they would be sent back to jail if they didn't do what Greenridge asked.

"This is an individual who took an oath to keep his community safe. He not only broke that oath, but he abused his power," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It doesn't matter who you are, or what your position is, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will never tolerate someone taking advantage of others."

Authorities are asking any other person who may have been abused by Greenridge to reach out to the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.