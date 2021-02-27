Man cited for crash with Florida Road Ranger truck

No one was injured.

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A 42-year-old Tampa man was cited for a move over law violation after crashing into the back of a Road Ranger truck.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 4 near the McIntosh Road exit, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say the Tampa man traveling in the outside lane noticed the Road Ranger truck coming up in front of him. The Road Ranger had been in the outside lane with its arrow flasher on as its driver helped out another motorist on the highway.

The Tampa man tried to speed up to pass a truck in the center lane but wasn't able to get out of the outside lane in time, according to the release. Troopers say his truck then crashed into the back of the Road Ranger truck, sending it onto the shoulder.

The truck in the center lane got caught up in the crash and hit the center guardrail.

No one was hurt.