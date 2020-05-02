TAMPA, Fla. — Peanut butter ramen burger, jalapeño ice cream, s'mores on a stick. Dare to try any of that? Starting tomorrow, you can!

The Florida State Fair kicks off at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.

Opening day is Hero's Day.

First responders including law enforcement, EMTs, corrections officers, active or retired military and a guest get in free to the fair. General admission is $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 11 and $7 for seniors.

Thursday, Feb. 13, is College Night: Students get in free with a valid college or university I.D.

And on Monday, Feb 17, if you donate two or more canned or nonperishable food items from Publix at the gate, you get a $5 admission ticket.

For the full calendar of events, visit floridastatefair.com.

