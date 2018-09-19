PLANT CITY, Fla. -- The Florida Strawberry Festival announced the theme for its 84th annual event in 2019 -- "It's A Hit!"

Festival President Paul Davis said the slogan is "short and sweet" and that the event running Feb. 28 through March 10 will "knock it out of the park."

Davis said the theme is also meant to unify vendors, FFA chapters, organizations, corporate partners and exhibitors who create parade floats and displays for the event.

In this year's artwork, the iconic Mr. Berry wears a baseball cap and sunglasses and carries a baseball bat and a bowl of strawberry shortcake.

The festival runs 11 days in Plant City. Each year, it brings more than 500,000 visitors for live entertainment, livestock shows, agriculture exhibits and its famous strawberry shortcake.

More information about the 2019 Florida Strawberry Festival here.

