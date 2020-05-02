TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The Florida Supreme Court is now looking at whether Hillsborough County's one-cent sales tax to fund transportation is legal.

The court heard arguments from attorneys representing the group All for Transportation and Hillsborough County.

While there were more than 280,000 voters who said yes to the tax back in 2018, there have been concerns over whether it was put on the ballot legally.

Back in September, the brief was filed with the state Supreme Court.

