TALLAHASSEE, Fla — The Florida Supreme Court is now looking at whether Hillsborough County's one-cent sales tax to fund transportation is legal.
The court heard arguments from attorneys representing the group All for Transportation and Hillsborough County.
While there were more than 280,000 voters who said yes to the tax back in 2018, there have been concerns over whether it was put on the ballot legally.
Back in September, the brief was filed with the state Supreme Court.
RELATED: Hillsborough 'robbing Peter to pay Paul,' says transportation sales tax chairman
RELATED: Hillsborough Co. takes step toward spelling out how 'All For Transportation' tax can be spent
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed on I-95
- VERIFY: Fact-checking President Trump's third State of the Union address
- Nancy Pelosi ripped up President Trump's speech after State of the Union
- Trial date set for Curtis Reeves, six years after Wesley Chapel movie theater shooting
- Florida severe weather outlook: Strong winds, a tornado possible
- FBI joins search for missing Florida baby after triple murder
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter