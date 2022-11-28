Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial

Twenty people were arrested in August under the program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before a judge Monday morning.

They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.

Romona Oliver, who was seen on police body camera video showing confusion over her arrest, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of voting by unqualified elector. The state agreed to no prison time and no fines.

Her first charge of false affirmation in connection with election was dismissed, according to her attorney, Mark Rankin.

She did not want to move forward with a jury trial, Rankin said.

Nathan Hart, who 10 Investigates spoke to in November, did not make any pleas. His case will move forward with a jury trial early next year. Pre-trial is set for Jan. 31, with a jury trial slated for Feb. 6.

The charges announced earlier this year were from the state's Office of Election Crimes and Security, which was created as part of a voting law package approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature earlier this year. The unit reviews fraud allegations and conducts preliminary investigations, with the law requiring the governor to appoint a group of special officers from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to pursue alleged violations, according to The Associated Press.