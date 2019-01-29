PLANT CITY, Fla. — Police have issued a warrant for a 27-year-old driver they say fled to Mexico after causing a fatal hit-and-run crash in Plant City.

Doris Suleyma Rosales-Carbajal, of Plant City, is accused of causing the Dec. 2 crash just east of the Fuego Bar & Grille on West Highway 574.

The crash resulted in the death of 21-year-old Miquel Hernandez Jr. and caused serious bodily injury to 21-year-old Alexis Juarez and 20-year-old Jason Juarez.

Rosales-Carbajal is being charged with multiple counts of leaving the scene of a crash without rendering aid, not having a valid driver's license and tampering with evidence.

Investigators believe she is still in Mexico. They did not release a photo on Tuesday.

Plant City police say they're committed to finding her and are working with their law enforcement partners to track her down. If you know where she might be, call the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.

