Riverview woman claims $1 million Powerball prize

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One woman in Hillsborough County can start planning how she wants to spend her earnings after claiming the $1 million Powerball prize.

Beverly Sewell, 65, claimed the prize from the Powerball drawing held on Nov. 5, 2022. Her winning Powerball Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number, the Florida Powerball said in a news release.

The woman purchased the ticket from a Publix located on U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.