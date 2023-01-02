Foggy weather to blame for traffic in few Tampa areas

Drivers have been asked to take alternative routes and use caution when driving across the area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers in the Tampa area could expect to see an increase in traffic due to foggy weather conditions that are impacting Port Tampa Bay's cruise ship departures, the city of Tampa said in a news release Monday.

Although the roads affected by the weather are Channelside Drive and Water Street through Adamo Drive, the downtown Tampa and Sparkman Wharf areas are also expected to be in foggy conditions and traffic may be backed up until 5 p.m. Monday.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as safety is our top priority," the city of Tampa said in a statement.

Drivers are asked to take alternative routes and use caution when driving across the Tampa area while cruise ships continue to deal with the terminal activity.