Forbes: Tampa Bay area ranked best place to live in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — If you needed any other reason to move to — or stay in — Tampa, Forbes just ranked it as the best place to live in Florida.

The publication released the rankings on Dec. 24 and said "Tampa offers everything you need for daily life."

Some of the reasons listed that made the area special were its beaches, sports teams, history, culture and job opportunities.

Other cities ranked included Jacksonville as second, Gainsville as third and Orlando and Miami as fifth and sixth, respectively.

The Tampa Bay region also ranked fourth among U.S. cities that have seen the most growth from January 2021 to March 2022. Sarasota took the number one spot, Dallas-Fort Worth area ranked second and Nashville followed behind, according to moving and storage company PODs.

PODS says the move could be influenced by less volatile seasonal weather changes and more space to access nature. According to PODS, three California cities are among the Top 10 cities where residents are making a grand exit in 2021, and it's continued in 2022.