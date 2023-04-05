Tampa making major infrastructure upgrades in Forest Hills

Construction is projected to be complete by summer 2026.

TAMPA, Fla. — Major infrastructure improvements are coming to Tampa's Forest Hills neighborhood.

The city of Tampa and its partners are replacing aging water and stormwater pipelines, according to a news release. The city says the improvements will reduce ponding in the area.

The improvements are part of a $92 million Tampa’s Neighborhoods Design Build Project. The project will improve East Tampa, Forest Hills, Macfarlane Park and Virgina Park.

The city says most construction work is expected to take place between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and is predicted to wrap up in the summer of 2026.