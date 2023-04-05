Tampa making major infrastructure upgrades in Forest Hills

TAMPA, Fla. — Major infrastructure improvements are coming to Tampa's Forest Hills neighborhood.
The city of Tampa and its partners are replacing aging water and stormwater pipelines, according to a news release. The city says the improvements will reduce ponding in the area.
The improvements are part of a $92 million Tampa’s Neighborhoods Design Build Project. The project will improve East Tampa, Forest Hills, Macfarlane Park and Virgina Park.
The city says most construction work is expected to take place between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and is predicted to wrap up in the summer of 2026.
“Tampa residents rely on our infrastructure every day. The reality is our water and stormwater pipelines may be 80, 90, or more than 100 years old,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. “The work we are doing in Forest Hills today, is only one way the city is working to improve the quality of life across our community.”