Former Bucs player supporting military moms

The pandemic changed how Vincent Jackson and wife Lindsey held the event, but that didn't stop them from donating $80,000 in new baby items.

TAMPA, Fla. — For the 7th year, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson and his wife, Lindsey, are surprising new military moms with free supplies.

His organization, Jackson in Action 83 Foundation, teamed up with the DeBartolo Family Foundation and kids brand Chicco for this year's Military Moms Baby Shower in Tampa. Because of the pandemic, the event is being hosted as a drive-thru.

Forty expecting or recently-delivered military moms will be surprised with a car seat, high chair, stroller and crib. Clothes, diapers, bottles and pacifiers are included. The new moms are also getting gift cards to PDQ and Irish 31, along with tickets to The Florida Aquarium and ZooTampa.

All of the moms are serving in our military or are the spouses of an active duty member at MacDill Air Force Base, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater or other local reserve units.

Each family will receive about $2,000 worth of products, adding up to $80,000 for today's event. In the seven years Jackson's organization has hosted this event, more than $500,000 in baby products and services have been donated to local military families.

