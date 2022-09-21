'Make a positive influence': Former NFL player now deputy in Hillsborough County

The 26-year-old actually grew up in the Tampa Bay area and was allegedly a "standout" football player at Weeki Wachee High School, the sheriff's office explains.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all NFL fans in the Tampa Bay area, you might see a familiar face wearing a uniform and badge for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Marcus Applefield put up his helmet and his pads after a career-ending injury prevented him from ever playing football professionally again. But after he said goodbye to the Baltimore Ravens, Applefield found a new passion in law enforcement.

"A lot of players, when they get done playing football, it's so easy to stay in the football realm," Applefield said in a statement. "But for me personally, I figured my whole life, I've been a football player and I wanted to be something different for once. That's why I joined HCSO."

The 26-year-old actually grew up in the Tampa Bay area and was allegedly a "standout" football player at Weeki Wachee High School, the sheriff's office explains.

He was the first player from his school to get a Division I football scholarship offer, and he later signed as a free agent with the Ravens.

"Part of law enforcement is teamwork and Deputy Applefield certainly brings that attitude to his community and HCSO after years of playing football," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "The uniform change is distinct, but the mentality is not. I look forward to watching all of his success here with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

After joining the sheriff's office back in 2020, Applefield now spends his time patrolling within District III serving western Hillsborough County.

