TAMPA, Fla. — A former Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee has been arrested and accused of stalking her ex-boyfriend.

Megan Jaquiss, 25, previously worked as a child protective investigator trainee.

Between October 2018 and September 2019, deputies claim Jaquiss sent her ex-boyfriend "hundreds of harassing text messages" and accessed "multiple online accounts" in his name without his consent.

Investigators claim she used cell phone apps to disguise her number and make it look like texts and phone calls were coming from other numbers.

According to law enforcement, Jaquiss filed "false complaints" in Pasco County, accusing her ex-boyfriend of animal cruelty and noise violations which "she knew to be untrue."

A spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said, in August, Jaquiss used her ex-boyfriend's personal information to fill out a job application online with a plumbing company for the "sole purpose of annoying and harassing him."

Jaquiss was arrested Friday and charged with stalking, sending threatening or harassing telephone calls, harassment by use of personal identification and accessing a computer or electronic device without authority.

"I hold any employee of the Sheriff's Office to the highest standards. Our jobs are to protect the public and make others feel safe. The behavior of this former employee is not a reflection of our office," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement.

Chronister said nobody should have to deal with being harassed.

"We are thankful that the person Ms. Jaquiss was harassing spoke up," Chronister added. "I hope any victim who is dealing with stalking or unwanted attention has the courage to reach out to the Sheriff's Office for help."

