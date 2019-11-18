TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police say four teenagers were hit by a car Monday at a bus stop.
Officers and paramedics responded to the scene at Florida Avenue and Ida Street in Tampa.
Responders took the four teens to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say a driver violated another car's right-of-way and caused one of those cars to hit the teens.
Police are still investigating.
