TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police say four teenagers were hit by a car Monday at a bus stop.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene at Florida Avenue and Ida Street in Tampa.

Responders took the four teens to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say a driver violated another car's right-of-way and caused one of those cars to hit the teens.

Police are still investigating.

