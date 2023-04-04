Tampa police providing free steering wheel locks for Hyundai, Kia owners

In order to get your hands on a free steering wheel security lock, car owners will have to show proof of registration to verify ownership of a Hyundai or Kia.

TAMPA, Fla. — An increase in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts has prompted the Tampa Police Department to provide owners with free steering wheel locks.

The department explained in a news release that the influx in thefts stemmed from a social media trend that showed users how to start Hyundai and Kia cars without a key. Instead, they would use the tip of a phone charger or USB cable. The trend resulted in a nationwide increase in Hyundai and Kia car thefts in 2021 — particularly of the cars built before November 2021 without an engine immobilizer.

The cars that are push-to-start have an immobilizer while those that use a key ignition may not have an immobilizer, the department said.

In Tampa, 46 Kias and 49 Hyundais were stolen in 2022, according to police. So far in 2023, 15 Kias and 14 Hyundais have been stolen.

"While thankfully, the auto theft numbers are not significantly higher than other make and model vehicles in the city, the Tampa Police Department is taking proactive steps to prevent an increase in theft," the press release says.

Due to the uptick in thefts, the Tampa Police Department reached out to Hyundai Motor America and partnered to provide Hyundai and Kia owners with free steering wheel locks at all three of the Tampa police district officers and downtown headquarters.

Clearwater Police Department provided free steering wheel locks in January 2023 following recent theft investigations.

In order to get your hands on a free steering wheel security lock, car owners will have to show proof of registration to verify ownership of a Hyundai or Kia.